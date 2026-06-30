He Cracked IIT, Then Quit At 19 For Microsoft. Here's Why

In a country where securing a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) is widely considered the ultimate academic golden ticket, a 19-year-old has done the unthinkable. Ashish Kumar Verma, a student at IIT Delhi, has dropped out of the premier institute to join tech giant Microsoft as a software engineer, before even reaching the legal drinking age.

Verma's journey, which he shared on social media, challenges the deeply ingrained Indian narrative that a formal degree is the only gateway to success in the tech industry.

By the age of 18, Verma was already recognized as the world's youngest Google Developer Expert (GDE). His portfolio included collaborative research projects in Japan under the Sakura Science program and a mobile application that he personally showcased to the Prime Minister of India. For Verma, the rigid academic structure of an IIT felt limiting compared to the fast-paced world of active development.

"The system isn't built for an unconventional path' is a big lie on the internet," Verma stated, urging young builders to stop blaming the system. "Technology will not ask for your Bachelor's, Master's, or PhD to access knowledge. If you want to build, just build."

Driven by a desire for creative freedom and the opportunity to learn directly from the pioneers who built languages like C# and TypeScript, Verma traded the lecture halls for Microsoft's ecosystem. He emphasizes that in the age of AI and open internet leverage, an impressive proof-of-work matters far more than a traditional title.

While his departure from IIT Delhi might shock traditionalists, Verma's story highlights a growing shift among India's Gen-Z tech talent, who increasingly prioritize immediate real-world execution, network leverage, and creative autonomy over the safety net of a university degree.