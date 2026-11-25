Thanksgiving 2026: Celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November every year, Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States. It is one of the most celebrated holidays across the country as families come together to prepare festive meals, enjoy time together and express gratefulness for the blessings. This year, Thanksgiving is being celebrated on November 26, which also kickstarts the festive season.

Thanksgiving: History

The origin of Thanksgiving dates back to 1621, when a harvest feast was held between the Wampanoag, a Native tribe who occupied the land long before, and the newly settled English colonists in America.

In 1789, following Congress' recommendation, President George Washington issued a proclamation naming Thursday, November 26, 1789, as a day of public Thanksgiving, the first time it was celebrated under the new constitution, as per the White House.

Later in 1863, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the USS, who guided the country through the Civil War, declared Thanksgiving a holiday and a day off for employees. He also implored the citizens to heal its wounds and restore peace and harmony across the country.

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Thanksgiving: Celebrations

Families and friends gather for a meal, play games and have fun on Thanksgiving Day. Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and roast turkey are all staples. Other customs of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, especially the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, donating essentials to those in need and the presidential turkey pardons.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), President Donald Trump pardoned two Thanksgiving turkeys, Freedom and Feathers, at a White House ceremony, sparing them from becoming part of the traditional holiday dinner.

In modern times, Thanksgiving is followed by Black Friday sales. As per some experts, the name Black Friday being associated with the holiday actually originated from frustrated factory managers in the 1950s. It is believed that a lot of workers would call out sick the day after Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving: Wishes

Here is a list of Thanksgiving wishes and quotes to help you share joy on this day: