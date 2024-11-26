When Is Thanksgiving 2024? Know History, Significance And How It Is Celebrated

Thanksgiving 2024 in the US: Thanksgiving is a national holiday in the United States, celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November, which means this year it will be celebrated on November 28. It is one of the most celebrated holidays across the country as families come together to prepare festive meals, enjoy time together and express gratefulness for the blessings. On Thanksgiving Day, traditionally, the farmers thanked god for their autumn harvest. However, beyond the coming of family together, Thanksgiving has a deep historical and cultural significance.

When was Thanksgiving first celebrated?

The origin of Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 when a harvest feast was held between the Wampanoag, a Native tribe who occupied the land long before, and the newly settled English colonists in America.

In 1789, following Congress' recommendation, President George Washington issued a proclamation naming Thursday, November 26, 1789, as a day of public Thanksgiving -- the first time it was celebrated under the new constitution, as per the White House.

Later in 1863, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the USS, who guided the country through the Civil War, declared Thanksgiving a holiday and a day off for employees. He also implored the citizens to heal its wounds and restore peace, and harmony across the country.

How is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Families and friends gather for a meal, play games and have fun on Thanksgiving Day. Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and roast turkey are all staples. Other customs of the day include Thanksgiving Day parades, especially the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade, donating essentials to those in need and the presidential turkey pardons.

This year, President Joe Biden gave reprieve to two white-plumed turkeys, Peach and Blossom, at the White House in continuation of a long tradition. It is believed that the tradition began during the Civil War when president Abraham Lincoln's son, Tad, requested him to spare a turkey named "Jack" from their holiday and he obliged.

Controversy around Thanksgiving

While the majority of Americans enjoy carving up a turkey and sharing it with family on Thanksgiving, the Native Americans and Alaska Natives believe that the holiday masks the true history of oppression and bloodshed. In the years following the first harvest feast, many Native Americans died due to foreign-born diseases brought from Europe. Others died during the conflict with English settlers who sought to gain control of the Native lands.