'Waste Of Food': Influencer Prepares Thanksgiving Turkey In The Toilet, Leaves Internet Disgusted

Internet users weren't impressed with the dish. (Photo: Instagram/@katewilltryanything)

Social media has become a playground for experimenting with everyday foods. From unique food creations like chocolate rasgulla to bizarre Maggi recipes, we see all kinds of trends and experiments online. While some experiments impress us, others challenge our understanding and leave us scratching heads. Joining the bandwagon of the latter, we have come across a viral video of an influencer making Thanksgiving turkey, not in a kitchen but in her toilet! Yes, you read that right! On November 27, Instagram influencer @katiewilltryanything shared a video showing how she prepared this traditional dish using a whole turkey, vegetables, and seasoning.

Also Read:Watch: People In Japan Try Hajmola For First Time. Their Reactions Are Viral

The video begins with the user placing the whole, skinned turkey inside a toilet pot. She then stuffs it with vegetables and fruits i.e. onion, oranges, celery sticks, etc. For flavour, she adds a seasoning over it, one of which seems to be garlic powder. Once done, she transfers the turkey to a baking tray and stuffs it off with a large stick of butter. From there, she removes the turkey and places it into an oven and cooks it until brown. Captioning the video, she wrote, “When it's your turn to make Thanksgiving dinner, but you don't know what you're doing….also don't freak out germs are killed at 140 degrees. I cooked this at 300.”

Watch the full video below:

The video of the Thanksgiving turkey preparation left the internet in shock. Several users reacted to the bizarre preparation method.

One user wrote, “Kate.. I think u should stay home this Thanksgiving”

Another user wrote, “But what was the point ?”

A third user commented, “Kate please tell me you didn't feed this to anyone.”

Check out some other reactions below:

“I will never come over or invite you”

“This is why you can't eat at everybody's house”

“Waste of food”

“Almost threw up”

Also Read: Watch: Diners Claim To Find Half-Burnt Cigarette In Chicken Biryani At Hyderabad Restaurant

What are your thoughts on this style of turkey preparation? Let us know in the comments below.