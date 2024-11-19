Explained: What Is Thanksgiving And Why It Is Celebrated

Thanksgiving Day, one of the United States' most celebrated holidays, is here (November 28, 2024). Celebrated annually on the fourth Thursday of November, this day is dedicated to the harvest and other blessings of the past year. The day, associated with fun, food, and football, is mostly celebrated in the United States and Canada. On Thanksgiving Day, traditionally, the farmers thanked God for their autumn harvest.

The 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, who guided the nation through the Civil War, originally declared Thanksgiving a holiday and a day off for employees in 1863. Christmas shopping also starts on Thanksgiving Day, which comes before Black Friday.

Families and friends gather for a meal and play games and have fun on Thanksgiving Day. Pumpkin pie, cranberry sauce, potatoes, stuffing, and roast turkey are all staples. Families spend time together while playing a game or watching football.

History and controversy:

According to History.com, in 1621, the Plymouth colonists from England and the Native American Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies and states.

It wasn't until 1863, in the midst of the Civil War, that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November. But the holiday is not without controversy. Many Americans-including people of Native American ancestry-believe Thanksgiving celebrations mask the true history of oppression and bloodshed that underlies the relationship between European settlers and Native Americans.

Thanksgiving Day: Wishes and messages to share

"2020 has been a difficult year. We are thankful to all who have been taking care of the sick and downtrodden people among us. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We are so grateful for you and your family! Sending you peace and warmth. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"We all have so much to be thankful for! Sending you and your lots of love. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Happy Thanksgiving! Wish you and your family all the best this Thanksgiving."

"Wishing you safe and happy times. May you enjoy the warmth of family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Thank you for staying by my side in this difficult year. Happy Thanksgiving!"