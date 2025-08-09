How Indian-Origin Restaurant Owner In UK Played Detective After Burglary

Ankit Vaghela, restaurant owner in Southampton had to play detective after police failed to attend to a break-in at his business. His restaurant, called 'Padharo', is a popular vegetarian spot on East Street. The burglars broke in, stole expensive alcohol bottles and cash.

When Vaghela dialled 999, the police helpline asked him to email the CCTV footage of the burglars. He decided to take matters into his own hands and retraced the steps of the intruders. On doing so, he recovered his broken cash register that was abandoned, along with some broken liquor bottles, on a nearby road.

"It was very heartbreaking to be told that officers will be able to review the damage in three to five working days and that no forensics was available at the time," said Vaghela.

He added, "There was glass everywhere. As a business, we can't afford to remain closed and had to get things cleaned up and the glass fixed. We are still struggling to operate smoothly without a proper cash register, which will take time, but are determined to welcome our guests with the same level of service we are known for in the city".

The attack took place one year after a previous break-in. However, last time the intruder did not take anything apart from self-inflicted injuries.

"It is extremely worrying and a safety concern as other businesses in the city centre have been similarly targeted. But we have to trust the process and hope for justice," he said.

Later this month, the restaurant will celebrate their fourth anniversary.

Just a few days before the intrusion, the award-winning restaurant hosted members of the Indian women's cricket team. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur was also present as the team was in town for an ODI match against England.

Padharo posted about the incident on social media saying, "Please be extra vigilant. We would hate for anyone else to go through this. But we are determined. We've spent the time cleaning up the mess, and we are back open. We refuse to let this define us. Now, more than ever, we're relying on our wonderful community."

Hampshire police is still investigating the case, and in a statement said that they did not "underestimate" the impact on victims. They added, "On this occasion, based on the initial information we were given regarding the offenders no longer being at the scene, our investigation could get underway without any immediate attendance."

