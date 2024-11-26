Why Do US Presidents Pardon Turkeys On Thanksgiving Day? History And Significance

US President Joe Biden on Monday (Nov 25) pardoned two white-plumed turkeys, Peach and Blossom, in his final participation in the annual reprieve event before he vacates the White House for President-elect Donald Trump. The Democrat joked about the fate of the two birds who have been named after the Delaware state flower, the peach blossom, which symbolises resilience. Speaking in front of a crowd of around 2,500 people, gathered in the South Lawn, Mr Biden expressed contentment as his half-a-century career in the power corridors of Washington neared the end.

"This event marks the official start of the holiday season here in Washington. It's also my last time to speak here as your president during this season and give thanks and gratitude. So let me say to you - it's been the honour of my life, I am forever thankful," Mr Biden said.

The two turkeys, who gobbled in the background as Mr Biden delivered the speech, were brought from a farm in the southern Minnesota city of Northfield, run by John Zimmerman, the president of the National Turkey Federation, which has gifted Thanksgiving turkeys to US presidents since the Harry Truman administration.

Why are the turkeys pardoned?

The tradition of pardoning the turkeys reportedly began during the Civil War when president Abraham Lincoln's son, Tad, requested him to spare a turkey named "Jack" from their holiday and he obliged. Lincoln's 1863 clemency to the turkey, recorded in an 1865 dispatch by reporter Noah Brooks led to the start of the tradition, according to the White House.

However, the true beginning of what has evolved into the current tradition of turkey pardoning dates back to the Truman presidency in 1947. The official tradition began in 1989 at the White House when then-president George H.W. Bush offered the first official presidential pardon.

"Let me assure you, and this fine tom turkey, that he will not end up on anyone's dinner table, not this guy, he's granted a presidential pardon as of right now -- and allow him to live out his days on a children's farm not far from here," said Mr Bush in his speech back then.

How many turkeys are pardoned by the president?

The president pardons one or two turkeys each year. Akin to this year, Mr Biden pardoned two turkeys, Liberty and Bell, in 2023.

What happens to the pardoned turkeys?

After being granted the reprieve, the fortunate turkeys are sent to farms to live a life full of food and relaxation. This year, Peach and Blossom are expected to retreat at Farmamerica, an agricultural interactive centre in Minnesota, as per the National Turkey Federation.