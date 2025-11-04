Gurugram Woman Shares "Scary" Pics Of Air Purifier Filter, Sparks Debate On Pollution Crisis

A social media user shared images of an air purifier filter, bringing attention to the alarming air pollution levels in Gurugram, a city known for its corporate boom. The image shows an air purifier completely clogged with dirt and dust.

"This is my air purifier filter in Gurgaon. The land of Rs200 crore apartments, glossy towers & lungs working overtime like interns at Big 4," a user named Isha wrote as the caption of the post.

"Welcome to the city where we pay premium for polluted air. Efficiency, but make it toxic."

See the images here:

The post went viral with over 197,000 views, with the image serving as a wake-up call for authorities to take immediate action to address the city's air pollution problem, as the situation could lead to a major health crisis.

The poor air quality can cause respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis, and can also increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases, including heart attacks and strokes. Long-term exposure to air pollution can also lead to neurological damage and cognitive issues.

Social media reaction

"It's like breathing through a chimney," said one user. While another simply called it "scary and bitter truth".

"These high-end buildings often seal us inside with filtered air, ignoring the outside problem. This creates a bubble, making us forget the shared responsibility we have for our environment. True luxury should include clean, breathable air for everyone," one user said.

"We're in a perpetual construction zone. What can govt do? Too much of construction, dust, 0 compliance, long ropes given to builders because they are big donors...?" another user said.