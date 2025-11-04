Employee Says Stopped Going To Office And No One Noticed For Months, Internet Reacts

An employee, who was working from home, shared how they stopped going to the office, and no one even noticed for three months. In a post on Reddit, they revealed that their company asked all the employees to come to the office two days a week.

The user said that they followed the guidelines for the first few weeks, used to sit alone in a half-empty office, and attended Zoom meetings with people who were also at home. "Realized I was basically commuting to use Slack," the user wrote, and further added what happened next.

"Then one morning the train was late, and I just... didn't go. I figured I'd make it up later. But then I didn't. I kept working from home, hitting deadlines, responding to messages - and no one said a thing."

"Three months later, I'm still fully remote. My manager even complimented me on 'being really engaged lately.'"

As a moral of the story, the Redditor wrote that "apparently 'presence' just means replying fast enough on Teams."

The post went viral with over 30,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments, with users sharing their own experiences in the comment section.

Social media reaction

"Go once a month, splurge and buy a box of donuts and leave a note, or post it in slack, saying, "I brought something sweet for those coming in today or tomorrow!" Even if you know no one else is coming, it'll make it obvious you have been there," one user suggested.

"For competent and responsible workers working remote is best. For poor and irresponsible workers they shoukd be fired so they don't bring down the company and force everyone to go into the office," another user wrote.

"I only have to "badge in" at my work. I get up early to go to the office at 5 am. Badge in, walk out, go to the gym, go home, and work. It's worked out well for me. My boss knows that I do it and other people do it and he's fine with it. The only thing that sucks is I have to drive to my office 3 days a week," a third user reveled their situation.