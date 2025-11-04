Is Rs 10 Crore Enough To Retire Comfortably In India? Viral Post Sparks Debate

A social media user asked whether Rs 10 crore would be enough for a comfortable life in India after retirement. An easy and enjoyable life post-retirement depends on several factors, including lifestyle and expenses, but the question has sparked debate about personal finance and rising inflation.

In a post on Reddit, the user wrote, "Just a thought I wanted to discuss - if someone inherits around Rs10 crore (mix of land, property, mutual funds, etc.), do you think that's enough to retire comfortably in India today?"

See the post here:

Also Read | Scientists Find Water And Oil Mixing On Saturn's Moon During Simulation, Defying Rules Of Chemistry

"For example, a single person like me would spend around Rs1 lakh/month, and maybe around Rs3 lakh/month after marriage with family expenses included. If invested properly, Rs10 crore could generate solid passive income - but I'm curious how others view this in the current economy," the user added.

Notably, Rs 10 crore can generate an annual income of around 40-50 lakhs, considering a 4-5% withdrawal rate, which might be sufficient for a comfortable lifestyle in tier 2 or 3 cities, as monthly expenses there could range from 50,000 to 75,000. However, in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru, expenses can be higher.

Inflation might also impact the savings. With an average inflation rate of 6-8% in India, the expenses could double in 9-12 years. Many experts have suggested that it's essential to invest in assets that generate returns exceeding inflation.

The amount is significant, but it might not be enough for everyone. Many experts have said that it's important to assess individual circumstances and then create a sustainable withdrawal plan after proper research and consulting a financial advisor.

Social media reaction

The post sparked significant traction with over 445 upvotes and hundreds of replies. With long messages in the comment section, many users tried to explain with elaborate calculations.

"If your 10cr can generate 10%ROI then absolutely more than enough," said one user.

"One of the biggest factors is if it can generate a regular monthly income or ROI. Other factor is the city you live in. Larger metropolitan cities equal more expenditure," another user wrote.

"Third factor is the assets already owned. If you already have your own house or apartment, then it is different. If you planning to buy something out of that money, it will change the view drastically," the user added.

"10 crores should earn you 70 lakhs per year. so about 5-6 lakhs a month. for a single person, should def be enough," a third user wrote.