US Man Empties Piggy Bank After 10 Years, Says "Stunningly Surprised" By Total Amount

A man in the United States was surprised to discover the total amount of money he had saved in his piggy bank in the past 10 years. Eli Piatt, from Portland, Oregon, told Newsweek that he had been diligently putting his loose change into the piggy bank since he was a child and was shocked to see the result when he finally decided to cash it in.

In a viral Threads post, he shared a photo of his Coinstar receipt from a grocery store. "It took ten years, but I finally filled my Star Wars piggy bank. Just cashed it in," Piatt captioned the post.

After emptying the piggy bank, Piatt took the coins to a Coinstar machine, which is a coin counter kiosk designed to convert loose change into paper currency or gift cards. The machine counted 801 pennies, 928 nickels, 1,202 dimes, 2,002 quarters, 1 half-dollar coin, and 11 dollars. The total amount was $686.61. However, Piatt was charged a processing fee of $89.16, reducing his total amount to $597.45 (around Rs 53,000).

Despite the fee, Piatt was thrilled with the outcome and decided to spend the money on his favourite hobby, which is collecting vinyl records. He even bought a few records with his earnings.

"I was stunningly surprised by how much was in there," Piatt said as quoted.

Piatt mentioned that he didn't want to share his earnings publicly but accidentally posted about it on social media. "I originally posted it to Facebook to show a few friends, but I forgot my Facebook and Threads are connected, so I posted there by accident," he said.

The post gained significant attention, with many users commenting on the amount and others joking about the processing fee. Some users even suggested that he could have avoided the fee by rolling his coins and taking them to a bank.