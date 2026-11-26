The followers of so-called manosphere and some controversial influencers are criticising GTA 6, the latest edition of one of the world's most popular video game franchise, claiming it has gone soft, but the changes introduced by its publisher Rockstar Games are having a positive effect on people. One of them, a woman named Monroe Cammack, said her husband went out to buy cat food but returned with flowers and ice cream after playing GTA 6. Her personal experience, which she shared on Threads about a week ago, is warming hearts online.

"My husband has been playing GTA6 and took a break to run to the store to get cat food. He came home with ice cream and flowers for me and said "if I have to get Lucia flowers, then I have to get you flowers too"," Cammack said in her post that has been recognised as a gem on Threads for sparking conversation.

"OMG is that why my husband randomly got me flowers yesterday. oh my god I'm dying," a woman commented on her post. "Stop this is cute I love you for this," said another.

"GTA saving marriages was not on my bingo card, but I approve," a third user said.

"I hope the sociologists are tracking how this game shifts misogyny," one of the comments read.

The GTA franchise is known for its open-world freedom, violence and characters stealing cars and other things. But this year, its creators has introduced matured emotional settings between the two lead characters - Jason and Lucia - including household chores and buying flowers.

It also has a new honour system that rewards good deeds and discourages wanton violence along with an emphasis on healthy living. This marks a sharp departure from earlier games in the series, which were rife with killing sprees and politically incorrect humour.

However, GTA 6, which launched last week and earned Rockstar Games a record $3.8 billion on its first day, remains at its core a violent video game.

It follows Jason and Lucia, a modern Bonnie and Clyde, as they embark on a life of crime in and around Vice City, based on Miami, to secure a better future for themselves and their infant son.