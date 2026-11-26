The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved the release of gratuity with interest for all employees of the defunct airline Jet Airways within two weeks, in a big win for the staff after fighting a legal battle for seven long years.

The total would come to around Rs 480 crore.

The gratuity has to be paid directly into the bank accounts of the employees, while the Provident Fund (PF) contributions have to be deposited through the PF office into the relevant accounts.

Employees automatically qualify for gratuity after five years of service based on last-drawn salary, while under PF both the staff and employer contribute 12 per cent of basic pay every month and the corpus earns tax-free interest.

A detailed copy of the NCLAT order is awaited.

Jet Airways was grounded in April 2019.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered that Jet Airways' assets should be liquidated. The court invoked 'extraordinary' powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to set aside the tribunal's decision to uphold a resolution plan and transfer ownership to a consortium without full payment to creditors.