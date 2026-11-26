Grand Theft Auto (GTA) built its identity on open-world freedom, biting satire of American culture, and immersive, rule-breaking world since debuting in 1997. But the great romance at the heart of its latest edition GTA 6 has enraged some fans, who accuse the franchise of betraying its roots and bowing to "feminist slop". This is the first time that protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are in love. It is also the first time in the history of the game that a female character is playing one of the leads.

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The story is centred around their love. GTA 6 begins with Jason rushing through some home repairs to prepare for Lucia's return from prison. They need money for the custody of their son, so they embark on a life of crime in and around Vice City, based on Miami. But the emotional bond between them is shown strengthening through small acts of affection and domestic chores.

All this gives GTA 6 story some weight and maturity. The creators have also made stealing a car and shooting more finely tuned.

If a player wants to have sex with a woman, he needs to be nice to her. And for the first time since they were introduced in GTA 3, the series' first 3D game, sex workers are absent.

On review aggregator website Metacritic and social media platforms like X, the game is being criticised for intricacies of interaction between players, objects, vehicles and even non-playing characters.

"RIP GTA," commented one of the users on X. "This game is such woke slop," said another. The post includes a screenshot of how Lucia will appreciate flower delivery.

The game has an option to create emotional distance between Lucia and Jason by neglecting quality time, but players can't force a breakup. The creators have ensured that the couple stays together for the big schemes whether they like each other or not.

In one of the clips circulating online, Lucia criticises Jason for "not having a personality".

To get closer to Lucia, Jason has to pick up groceries, get a haircut or beard trim, gift her a piece of jewellery, and repaint walls in the house.

This aspect of the gameplay has come as a shock to users who are interested in explosions and mayhem.

Some controversial streamers are fuelling the narrative around GTA 6 being soft. Looksmaxxing influencer Braden Peters, aka Clavicular, who is facing multiple rape charges, said the game requires too much "simping for girls".

Anti-woke gamer activist Mark Kern, aka Grummz called the housework "mundane crap".

The game also has an honour system that rewards good deeds and discourages wanton violence, along with emphasis on healthy living.

"While we have taken a lot forward from previous GTA titles, everything we have implemented in VI has been done to support the spirit of the story we wanted to tell," Rockstar Games said in a statement.