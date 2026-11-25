Following the monstrous success of Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6), Rockstar Games is now turning its attention towards its other crown jewel, the Red Dead Redemption (RDR) universe. The developer and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, are reportedly considering a film or television adaptation of the hit Western action franchise. To make this happen, the studio is allegedly willing to license the adaptation rights for $100 million, as per a report in The Ankler.

With GTA 6 earning close to $4 billion in pre-sales alone, dwarfing the entire theatrical box office runs of prominent movies like Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it is clear that Hollywood needs gaming's biggest franchises more than gaming needs Hollywood.

If any studio is able to gain access to the RDR universe at the reported fee, it will still be a bargain, as Amazon paid $250 million in 2017 for the global television rights to The Lord of the Rings.

The Western action series kicked off 22 years ago with Red Dead Revolver before truly finding its footing with Red Dead Redemption in 2010. However, it was the 2018 release of Red Dead Redemption 2 that cemented Rockstar as one of the biggest gaming studios on the planet, boasting gameplay that revolutionised the industry. To this day, RDR 2 remains the third-best-selling game of all time, with its groundbreaking mechanics paving the way for GTA 6.

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'We're Very Selective'

Despite having an enviable roster of successful IPs, Rockstar and Take-Two have been rather conservative when it comes to allowing their games to be adapted for other mediums. Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick said the company was 'very, very selective' regarding the matter but acknowledged that they would be open to the idea if the creatives were passionate.

“We're very careful about line extensions because this is a creative company and our goal is to make the best entertainment on earth. Entertainment we're always proud of. We would make a movie or television show based on our intellectual property if our creative teams were passionate about it," Zelnick told Variety.

"If they thought that would somehow engage and delight our consumers. It's a high bar to do that. And of course, there's always a risk of failure. So we don't rule it out, but we're very, very selective.”

If the project is greenlit, it could reach similar or greater heights as Bethesda's Fallout and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us, both of which have become some of the biggest shows in recent years on Prime Video and HBO.