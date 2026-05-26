"We Finally Made It": Woman's Emotional Video Of Taking Parents To Amazon Office Wins Hearts Online

An emotional post shared by Instagram user Akriti Sinha has touched many people online after she shared a heartfelt moment of taking her parents to her office in Hyderabad. Akriti, who works at Amazon, posted a video on Instagram capturing the special visit along with an emotional note about the journey from showing her workplace through video calls to finally walking her parents through it in person.

In her post, Aakriti shared that there was a time when she could only show her parents her office over video calls. She wrote that she often told her father that one day she would definitely bring him to her office. Sharing this special moment, she wrote, "From video calls to office walks. We finally made it."

Watch Video Here:

She further said that when her parents arrived in Hyderabad, she took them to various places in the city. But of all the places, her parents liked her office the most. Aakriti said that she became very emotional after hearing this.

Recalling this experience, she wrote that the pride and happiness on her parents' faces when they saw her office made all her hard work worthwhile. She said that such moments mean a lot to a girl. From dreaming of getting a job to seeing her parents proud of her, this journey was very special for her.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users reacted to the post by sharing their experience and with heart emoticon. One user commented, "Proud Moment."

Another user noted, "There is no better moment in life than this."

"Well done girl," added a third user.