US Couple Quits Corporate Jobs For "First Retirement" At 30, Buys A Sailboat To Explore The World

Bianca Chan and Charles Boddie, a married couple who built successful careers at Amazon and Business Insider, made an unconventional decision that many professionals only dream about. In their early 30s, the couple walked away from high-paying corporate jobs to begin a "first retirement" - a temporary mid-career break focused on travel, freedom, and personal growth aboard a sailboat.

What initially started as a joke slowly turned into a serious life plan. Rather than waiting until their 60s to retire, Bianca and Charlie decided they wanted to enjoy life while they were still young, healthy, and financially stable enough to take the risk.

Before leaving her job, Bianca worked as a senior finance reporter at Business Insider, where she covered how major Wall Street firms were investing in and using technology. Charlie, meanwhile, had spent eight years at Amazon after joining the company as a college hire. Over time, he rose through the ranks and was on track to become a principal engineer. He led multiple engineering teams responsible for much of Amazon's buy-now-pay-later business operations in the United States and Canada, Business Insider reported.

Despite their professional success, the couple admitted that the intense commitment required by their jobs often came at the expense of other parts of life. Long work hours and career ambition left little room for hobbies, flexibility, or extended travel experiences. Though they often talked about finding a lifestyle with more freedom, lucrative salaries, bonuses, and career opportunities repeatedly kept them tied to corporate life.

The turning point was the couple started to think more seriously about the future they wanted to have. They moved to Seattle in 2017 and had been cashing in on the financial rewards of successful tech careers. High salaries and rising Amazon stock meant lots of travel, great food in the city, and comfortable savings. But eventually they asked themselves, was climbing the corporate ladder forever really the life they wanted?

Charlie had also developed a budding love of sailing during the pandemic. What started as a hobby turned into serious training, with Charlie attending advanced sailing clinics in San Francisco and eventually hooking up with a boat broker. The couple pictured more time on the water and the thought of long-term travel was no longer impossible.

Within weeks, they resigned from their jobs and entered what they called their "first retirement" at the age of 30.

The decision, however, was far from impulsive. Bianca and Charlie described themselves as financially conservative and carefully evaluated whether they could afford the lifestyle change. They created detailed budgets covering travel costs, daily expenses, and unexpected boat maintenance. They also ensured they would still have savings left for life after their career break.

To reduce expenses, they sold their Seattle condo instead of renting it out at a loss and chose to stay with family whenever they were not travelling or living on the boat. The couple also wrestled with the professional risks involved. They worried about how a resume gap might affect future job opportunities, especially during a time when Al-driven changes and layoffs were reshaping industries. Even so, they made an effort to leave their workplaces on good terms by giving proper notice and maintaining relationships with colleagues and managers.

Over the past year, the couple say the experience has transformed their lives. Alongside their dog, they have sailed than 1,000 miles across the Pacific Northwest coastline aboard their 42-foot sailboat, Windsong. They have travelled across countries including Japan, Vietnam, Mexico, French Polynesia, Turkey and the Bahamas, often embracing spontaneous adventures they previously would not have had time for.

The break has also allowed them to reconnect with family and pursue personal interests. Bianca learned to play bass guitar, while Charlie picked up practical skills such as electrical and mechanical repair work through maintaining the boat. Most importantly, they say stepping away from corporate life has improved their mental and physical well-being.

"Beyond these concrete pursuits, there have been lifestyle benefits. We're less stressed and better rested, which has had some mental-health benefits. Being more active has quieted nagging injuries," the couple said.

Although they expect to return to work in some form eventually, the couple say the experience has changed how they think about careers and success. Instead of automatically returning to demanding corporate roles, they are now considering freelancing, small business ownership and more flexible forms of work that align better with the lifestyle they discovered during their "first retirement."