Employee Shares Emotional Video Of Bringing Parents To Amazon Office, Calls It "Every Girl's Dream"

An Amazon employee recently shared a heartwarming video capturing the moment she brought her parents to her office in Hyderabad. Sharing the reel on Instagram, Shreyashi said that the proudest milestone of her career wasn't just landing the job, but being able to share the achievement with her family. "The happiest part of the journey wasn't getting here. Everything feels worth it when you see pride in your parents' eyes," she wrote in the caption, while the on-screen text read: "Every girl's dream is to show her workplace to her family."

For Shreyashi, the visit came after a long-held dream. After working at Amazon for over a year, she finally had the opportunity to give her parents a firsthand look at the environment where she has been working and building her career.

The emotional video beautifully captures her parents' beaming smiles as they tour the campus. The video also shows them posing for photos and eating together at what appeared to be an office cafeteria.

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

The wholesome video resonated with many on social media, especially those who wish to take their parents to their workplaces. With over 143,000 views and more than 5,500 likes, the video gained massive traction. It drew a wave of emotional responses from viewers who congratulated her on the milestone.

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The comment section was filled with love and support. "Real life perfect moment," one user wrote. "So proud of you. Happy tears," another commented. Many others simply described the video as "cute" and "beautiful," celebrating the universal joy of making one's parents proud.