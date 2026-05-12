Manifestation Or Coincidence? Mother-Daughter End Up Working Together At Amazon, Story Wins Hearts

In a heartwarming story about dreams, manifestation, and family bonds, a mother and daughter are now working under the Amazon umbrella nearly a decade after casually imagining it as a possibility. When Harshini Dhanaseelan was 16 years old, her mother, Sheela Dhanaseelan, had once expressed how wonderful it would be if they could one day work in the same organisation. What began as a passing thought eventually turned into reality years later.

Today, Harshini works as an Operations Manager at Amazon India, while her mother Sheela serves as Senior Manager for Partner Programs at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The story gained widespread attention after Harshini shared it on LinkedIn on the occasion of Mother's Day. In her post, she reflected on how her mother always believed strongly in manifestation and the power of speaking ambitions into existence. Harshini described her mother as not only a guiding parent but also a professional role model who taught her to believe in possibilities even before there was visible proof. She explained that growing up around her mother's optimism and confidence shaped the way she approached both her career and her self-belief.

According to Harshini, her mother's mindset influenced her deeply, helping her see goals not as distant dreams but as achievable realities.

"My mum has always been a firm believer in manifestation, and growing up watching her speak things into existence taught me that the words we put out into the world carry more weight than we realize. She has been my biggest role model—not just as a mother, but as a professional who leads with purpose and believes in possibility before there is any proof of it. Her words shaped not just how I think about my career but how I think about myself. Some people plan their futures; my mum simply believed ours into being," she wrote in the post.

See the post here:

The touching post quickly went viral on LinkedIn, with users praising the emotional significance of the story and calling it a rare coincidence in today's corporate world. Many said the moment felt especially meaningful during the Mother's Day season. Others described the story as inspiring, noting how uncommon it is for a mother and daughter to independently build careers within the same global company, particularly in the modern multinational corporate environment.

One user wrote, "Wow, this one's rare in today's MNC era. Definitely a special moment and one to treasure for a long time to come."

Another commented, "Wow, so lovely to see a mother-daughter duo at Amazon. That's truly incredible — a dream for many families, and for both of you to achieve it is something special. Best wishes to you both.."

A third said, "Superb two generations working together." A fourth added, "Such an inspiring story. Not many can pull this off. Congratulations!"