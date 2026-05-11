Amazon Employee Says Living A "Decent Life" In Bengaluru Costs Him Rs 51,000 A Month

An Amazon employee based in Bengaluru has gone viral after sharing a detailed estimate of what it costs him to maintain a "decent life" in the city. Kartik Singh Parihar, a 26-year-old bachelor who has lived in Bengaluru for the past decade, said his monthly expenses add up to around Rs 51,000. Parihar currently lives in a rented 1BHK apartment in HSR Layout, a locality he believes is worth the premium due to its lifestyle, connectivity, and amenities. According to his expense breakdown, rent alone costs him Rs 20,000 per month.

Apart from rent, he spends Rs 4,000 on rented furniture and appliances, including essentials such as a sofa, refrigerator, and bed. He also allocates Rs 10,000 every month toward travel savings for trips he takes every two months.

His monthly food-related expenses total roughly Rs 9,000, including Rs 5,000 spent on office lunches and snacks and another Rs 4,000 for weekend outings. Grocery expenses amount to Rs 4,000, as he cooks around one meal a day at home.

Other expenses include Rs 2,000 for shopping, Rs 1,500 for petrol for his Honda CB350 bike, Rs 1,300 toward his gym membership, and approximately Rs 500 for electricity bills. Parihar also revealed that he usually spends close to Rs 10,000 on supplements every month but currently receives them through sponsorships, significantly reducing his actual expenses.

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The post quickly sparked debate online, with many social media users calling the breakdown a realistic picture of urban solo living in Bengaluru. Others, however, argued that expenses such as frequent travel and renting in an upscale locality are lifestyle choices rather than essential living costs.

One user wrote, "Valid expenses. 50k ish is normal and shows your expenses are well balanced."

Another commented, "Yeah my experience is once you cross 20LPA, life is good. It's just your expectations increase, you save more, invest more spend more..post that number, I didn't worry much about salary focused more on the things that make me happy."

A third said, "Its okay, you are living a good life and continue doing that, atleast you are building your life with your own money and thats great."