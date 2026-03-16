Amazon Techie Moves From Bengaluru To Ireland, Reveals Rs 1.3 Crore Salary: "Quality Of Life Has Improved"

A 27-year-old employee at Amazon says moving from Bengaluru to Dublin has significantly improved his quality of life, even though the cost of living in the European country is high. Suras Nayak relocated to Ireland in March 2025 after securing an internal transfer within the company. Nayak, who works as a software development engineer, told CNBC Make It that his annual compensation in Ireland is now around Rs 1.3 crore, nearly double what he previously earned in India.

"When I was growing up, I always had this idea somewhere behind my head that I always wanted to move abroad, but I was a little bit influenced by the Western media. I watch a lot of Hollywood movies ... so I was always influenced and liked the idea of moving to a different country, living there, experiencing how things are like there," he told CNBC.

Nayak joined Amazon full-time in 2020 after completing a six-month internship during his final year at Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad. He initially worked in Bengaluru with an annual salary of about Rs 68 lakh.

After more than two years with the company and progressing through Amazon's engineering track, Nayak became eligible to apply for overseas positions through the company's internal mobility programmes. While exploring options in the UK, Germany and Ireland, he eventually chose Dublin because of its fast-growing technology ecosystem and the presence of global tech giants such as Google, Meta, Apple, and Microsoft.

Recalling the moment he learned about the opportunity, Nayak said he immediately shared the news with his parents, who were thrilled, especially his father, who has always supported his career decisions.

Living Expenses in Ireland

Despite the higher salary, living expenses in Ireland are considerable.

According to Nayak, a large portion of his monthly budget goes toward rent. Housing in major Irish cities can be expensive, particularly in areas close to technology offices and business districts. In addition to rent, his expenses include groceries, transportation, utilities, and occasional travel. Altogether, these costs can reach nearly $3,000 a month.

Despite the high spending, he believes the benefits outweigh the costs. One of the biggest differences he noticed after moving was the improved work-life balance. In Ireland, working hours tend to be more structured, and employees often log off on time rather than staying late at the office. This has allowed him to spend more time pursuing hobbies, exploring the country, and maintaining a healthier routine.

Another factor that improved his experience is the quality of public services and infrastructure. Reliable public transport, well-maintained streets, and easy access to healthcare and recreational spaces have contributed to what he describes as a more comfortable lifestyle.

He also pointed out that the work culture in Ireland encourages open communication and collaboration. Employees are generally encouraged to share ideas and participate in discussions regardless of seniority, something he found refreshing compared with more hierarchical workplaces.

The move has also allowed him to travel more frequently. With many European destinations just a short flight away, he has taken advantage of weekends and holidays to explore nearby countries, something he says would have been much harder if he had remained in India.

Of course, adapting to a new country has come with challenges. Adjusting to colder weather, building a social circle from scratch, and managing higher living costs required some effort in the beginning. However, over time he has grown comfortable with the change. Looking back, the 27-year-old says relocating abroad has been one of the most rewarding decisions of his career.