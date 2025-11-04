"Broke Down And Cried": Amazon Employee Laid Off After 17 Years Of "Nonstop Work", Shares Post

A former Amazon employee who was laid off after 17 years of continuous work shared his emotional experience in an anonymous post on the platform Blind, which subsequently went viral on other platforms. The employee shared how 17 years of nonstop hard work had left him disconnected from life's simple pleasures. He wrote that he had never taken a break or slowed down, convincing himself it was all for his family's sake, even when he was too exhausted to spend quality time with his kids or enjoy family dinners.

Upon receiving the layoff email, he "just broke down and cried". After an hour, he composed himself and for the first time, helped his wife cook breakfast and took his kids to school. "Seeing them smile like that hit me hard. Maybe this is what living is?" he reflected.

He shared the news with his wife over coffee, and she was supportive, assuring him they would get through it as a family, which caused him to "break into tears again".

The post resonated with many users and sparked a debate about "hustle culture" and the importance of work-life balance, especially in the tech industry where layoffs have become common.

One user wrote, "Love your work but not your company. Learn a new skill. Learn selling. And breathe deeply everyday. Then see, everything will be alright! It happened with me."

Another commented, "Heartbreaking yet eye-opening. 17 years grinding for the family, only to rediscover them in a moment of loss. It's a reminder that jobs are temporary, but those smiles are priceless. Wishing him strength to turn this into a new chapter—maybe one with more breakfasts and fewer emails."

Tech Layoffs

The tech industry has experienced a significant wave of layoffs throughout 2025, continuing a trend that began in late 2022. Major companies across sectors, ranging from social media and e-commerce to AI, cloud services, and fintech, have announced job cuts, citing reasons like overhiring during the pandemic, slowing revenue growth, economic uncertainty, and a stronger focus on profitability and automation.

Several high-profile firms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft, and startups alike, have trimmed their workforces. Some companies implemented multiple rounds of layoffs, affecting thousands of employees globally. Many layoffs have impacted roles in HR, recruiting, customer service, and even engineering, signaling a shift in priorities toward leaner operations and emerging technologies like AI.