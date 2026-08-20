Fresh Hire Quits 6 Hours Into New Job, Leaving Manager 'Furious'

A Delhi-based entrepreneur has caught social media's attention after revealing that a new employee quit six hours into a new job. In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Harshit Srivastava, founder of Delhi-based Hiring Insider, detailed the incident involving a colleague who had already resigned from his position, only to be asked by the manager to hire and train a replacement before leaving the workplace.

The departing employee conducted interviews and selected a candidate who could potentially succeed him in the job.

"My colleague had already put in his papers. His manager told him: bring your replacement, get them up to speed quickly, and we'll relieve you early. So he did exactly that. He interviewed candidates. Selected one. And helped hire his own replacement," Srivastava wrote.

The new hire spent the first day learning workflow, organisation structures, stakeholders, workload, deadlines, and policies, all taught to him by the colleague looking to say goodbye.

"On the new hire's first day, he spent hours explaining it. What the job actually looked like once the polished interview version was over. He didn't exaggerate anything. He told the truth," said Srivastava.

However, the sudden dumping of responsibilities seemingly spooked the new hire, who figured he was lied to during the hiring process.

"By evening, the new hire walked back to the manager and resigned. Six hours. The manager was furious. He called my colleague and asked, "What did you tell him?" He said, "Everything you asked me to teach him." The manager couldn't understand why someone would leave after seeing the reality of the role," Srivastava added.

While the manager and the employee could not understand why the new hire quit, Srivastava managed to unravel the mystery. As per him, the company's initial demands from the new hire were completely different from what the work entailed.

Srivastava added that he had seen some job descriptions that would not withstand “one honest afternoon” of scrutiny. He added that the company later asked the departing employee to stay longer because there was no one left to handle the workload.

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Gen Z Employee Earning Rs 1 Lakh Monthly Depressed By Inflated Real Estate Prices: 'System Is Making Mockery'

'Transparency Matters'

As the post gained traction, social media users highlighted that transparency during the hiring stage could have helped avoid the situation.

"This is such a powerful reminder of why transparency matters in hiring. A polished interview can attract a candidate, but the reality of the role is what makes them stay," said one user, while another added: "The most expensive lie in hiring is promising a job that does not actually exist."

A third commented: "Interviewers being on their best behavior for the interview and outright lying to candidates makes all the perky "Ask questions about the company culture!" career advice useless."

A fourth said: "The real process failure happens when the job description ends at hiring and the employee discovers the actual workflow only after joining."