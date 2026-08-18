'Why Should I Share My CTC?' Job Seeker Challenges HR Practice, Internet Divided

A job seeker's post questioning the practice of recruiters asking for a candidate's current CTC before an interview has sparked a debate online. The discussion has focused on whether salary history should play a role in deciding whether a candidate moves forward in the hiring process.

The candidate shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with an HR representative on Reddit. The recruiter asked for the candidate's current CTC. Instead of sharing the figure, the job seeker asked about the salary budget for the role.

According to the post, the HR representative said the budget could not be disclosed and would depend on the interview. The candidate then suggested discussing compensation expectations after the technical interview.

However, the recruiter again asked for the current CTC, saying it was needed to assess whether the candidate's expectations would fit within the company's pay range.

The job seeker said they were uncomfortable sharing their current salary at the pre-screening stage. They instead provided an expected salary range. The candidate later claimed that the conversation ended with no further response from the recruiter.

The post questioned why companies ask candidates for their existing salary while keeping the budget for a position confidential. The job seeker argued that current CTC reflects what a person earns at their present company and does not necessarily represent their value or the appropriate salary for a new role.

The candidate later made additional claims about the hiring process, including an alleged request to keep original education documents as security or provide a ₹40,000 cheque. The post also alleged that employees using personal laptops would have to install time-tracking software, while those receiving company laptops would have to pay a ₹40,000 deposit. These claims were made by the Reddit user and have not been independently verified.

Internet divided

The post drew mixed reactions from Reddit users. Some said they usually share both their current and expected salary to avoid wasting time on multiple interview rounds.

Others argued that asking about current CTC has become an informal norm in recruitment, particularly because recruiters may reject candidates whose existing pay is already above the company's budget.

One user said employers may see the practice as a way to avoid spending time on candidates whose salary expectations do not match the available budget. Another suggested that candidates may choose to disclose their salary simply to avoid being rejected at the screening stage.

The debate ultimately highlights a wider question about salary transparency in hiring. While recruiters may use current CTC to assess whether a candidate fits within a pay range, job seekers argue that compensation should instead be based on the role, skills, experience and value they can bring to a new employer.