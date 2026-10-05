'Extremely Cruel': Internet Slams Harsh Gujral For Joking About Gaurav Khanna's Divorce On <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Finale

The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi has come to an end after a dramatic finale. Avinash Mishra took home the trophy of the season along with a prize money of Rs 20 lakh, a Europe trip and a car. While fans celebrated Avinash's victory, stand-up comedian Harsh Gujral is facing immense backlash after he cracked a joke about Gaurav Khanna's divorce from Akanksha Chamola during the finale episode.

The incident took place when Archana Puran Singh and her husband, Parmeet Sethi, came to promote Dhamaal With Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, alongside host Munawar Faruqui.

Harsh Gujral Faces Backlash After Joke On Gaurav Khanna's Divorce

During the fun interaction, Harsh jokingly told Archana, “Jaise mahol chal raha hai, aapko Pati Patni Aur Panga mein Gaurav Ji ko lena chahiye (The way the situation is, you should cast Gaurav ji in Pati Patni Aur Panga),” leaving Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani and Farrhana Bhatt in splits.

Munawar responded, “Humare show pe panga hota hai, show ke bahar nahi (Trouble happens on our show, not outside the show).”

Gaurav, however, appeared unoffended with the statement and continued to smile. Later, he claimed that Harsh had continued to make jokes about him, and that he had learnt from Archana to take jokes about himself sportingly.

“You kept me alive, even after I left the show. Mujhe lagta hai mera sense of humour ek naye avtaar mein aa hi jayega (I think my sense of humor will take a new avatar),” Gaurav said.

Social Media Users Slam Harsh Gujral

Soon after the episode aired, clips of Harsh's joke went viral on social media. A majority of users criticised the comedian for bringing Gaurav's personal life into a public joke, with many saying that Harsh's remark “way out of line and extremely cruel.” Some also praised Gaurav for handling the situation gracefully and maintaining his composure.

“Scripted roasts ke naam par kisi ki personal life aur injury ka mazak banana comedy nahi, toxicity hai. (in the name of scripted roasts talking about someone's personal life and injury is not comedy, it is toxicity) Stay strong Gaurav, your fans know your worth!” read a comment.

Another said, “Shame on #harshgujral for always targeting GK'S injury and his personal life again n again.”

“This was way out of line and extremely cruel of Harsh. Shameful. GK treated him like a brother and this is what he gives back in return,” wrote an individual.

A user remarked, “Harsh is so cheap. He is going below the belt… however great power to GK for handling such cringe with grace.”

“@realharshgujral bhai we love your comedy but there is a very thin line between insult and comedy, because of you people he had left the show!! I know injury this but even you guys were not less! Just because he is taking it sportingly doesn't mean you will have the freedom to say anything!!” stated another.

As of now, neither Harsh Gujral nor Gaurav Khanna has publicly reacted to the controversy.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 lakh And A Luxury Car