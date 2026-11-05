'Don't Have A Single Picture As Kaushalya': <i>Ramayana</i> Actor Indira Krishnan On 'Strict' No-Phone Policy On Set

The much-awaited epic, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, has finally released in theatres today.

For the longest time, the makers kept the looks of the actors and details about their characters under wraps.

Audiences had to wait until the film's posters and first-look revealed how the lead actors looked grand in the regal looks. The secrecy surrounding the film extended beyond its promotional campaign and right onto the sets.

NDTV spoke to Indira Krishnan, who plays Mata Kaushalya, Lord Rama's mother, in the film.

Speaking to NDTV, the actor revealed how strictly the makers guarded information on set. From restrictions on mobile phones and photographs to keeping the cast away from press interactions, the production maintained tight control over every detail.

Recalling her experience, Indira said that she would only be told about the scenes she was required to perform and had little information about what was happening elsewhere on the sets.

"On set, I would just know if Mata Kaushalya was doing a scene with Ram and what the scenes between Ram and Mata Kaushalya were. Nothing else. They were very secretive, and it was a highly intensified set, especially when it came to mobile phones. Any interaction with the press was also avoided. They were very clear that they did not want any press interaction before the film came out.

"I was not allowed to do any one-on-one interviews without their consent. I was not allowed to attend any event or anything even remotely related to Ramayan elsewhere. No phones were allowed on set. No pictures could be taken on set. I don't have a single picture of myself in the attire. Everything was shot by them, and I'm sure they will release it now, post the release of the film, and give us our set of pictures."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Kunal Kapoor, among others. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in association with Monster Mind Creations.

Mounted on a reported combined budget of approximately Rs 4,000 crore for its two instalments, Ramayana is among the most ambitious Indian cinematic projects. The two-part saga also brings together Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman for the first time to compose the music.

The second instalment of Ramayana is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

Also Read | 'Is This The Same Man?': How Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana Transformation After Animal Left Indira Krishna Stunned