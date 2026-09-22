Should You Bring Iced Coffee To Job Interview? Recruiter's Advice Sparks Debate

Caitlin Wehniainen, a renowned recruiter, shared a video on job interview etiquette, where she discussed whether or not it is acceptable to walk into a job interview carrying an iced coffee. The video was posted on TikTok in February, but it is now going viral, sparking a light-hearted debate. According to People magazine, she said that the Gen Z candidates are showing up to their interviews with iced coffee, an iced latte in hand.

She added, "...here's how I perceive that as a recruiter with 16 years of experience that deals with mostly Fortune 500 super buttoned-up corporations."

"It is perceived, from my opinion, my hiring standpoint, that when you show up with an iced coffee or an iced latte, that this interview is just like a stop on your list of errands for the day," she added.

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She said it shows that the meeting is just a quick pit stop between personal errands, rather than a serious professional commitment.

"It looks a little too casual to me," she added. "And again, this is like your perception of how you're perceived in this 30 to 45 minutes that you have to interview."

In the video, she urged the applicants not to "show up with iced coffee or the iced latte", and "Save that for well before the interview or after the interview".

"Go and get one. But don't like waltz into your interview all casual with an iced coffee. It just looks like you didn't have time to finish your coffee beforehand," she said.

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Social media reactions

As the video went viral on TikTok, it was also shared on other platforms, including Instagram. Several creators posted videos on the topic.

"I agree. I think it's the behaviour around it too, like when they're swirling the cup around and sipping whilst talking to you?" as quoted by the outlet, one user commented. "It does look a bit childish and completely unprofessional."

Many users even argued that holding a favourite drink simply helps calm interview jitters.