Vehicles Torched, Statues Damaged As Meghalaya Students' Rally Turns Violent

A black-flag motorcycle rally organised by the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) turned violent in several parts of Shillong on Wednesday.

Vehicles were damaged, people were allegedly assaulted, and government vehicles were reportedly set alight during the evening, according to Meghalaya police sources. Statues of Swami Vivekananda and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were also allegedly vandalised during the rally.



The KSU, a major and influential student organisation in Meghalaya's Khasi Hills region, had called the rally as part of its ongoing agitation over a five-point charter of demands. These include recruitment, protection of indigenous residents, migration and environmental concerns.

Trouble was reported from several areas in the state capital, including Polo, Barik and Mawlai, as the rally moved through the city.

A police escort vehicle was damaged, with one of its side windows smashed. A National Informatics Centre (NIC) vehicle was also vandalised at Barik, where its rear windshield was broken. Several other vehicles were reported damaged, including a pickup truck and a Telecom Department vehicle.

The situation grew more serious at the Food Corporation of India office in Mawlai, where a government vehicle was reportedly set ablaze.

At RR Colony, a locality in Shillong, the glass enclosure surrounding a statue of Swami Vivekananda was damaged. The statue had been installed by RRCWS in 2025.

The incidents came a day after the KSU had warned that it would step up its agitation if the state government failed to respond to its demands. Addressing a public meeting at Laitumkhrah Police Point on Tuesday, KSU general secretary Reuben Najiar had announced that the organisation would begin a black-flag march across Shillong.

He said, "From tomorrow, we will take to the streets and begin our public agitation. We will start with a black-flag march across Shillong city to put pressure on and condemn the government."

The KSU had earlier held demonstrations and public meetings across Shillong on August 17 and 18. The organisation had given the state government 15 days to respond to its five-point charter.

The district administration had allowed Wednesday's rally, but imposed conditions and stepped up security arrangements at sensitive locations. East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said the administration had remained in contact with the KSU and was making efforts to ensure that the protest did not lead to a law-and-order situation.