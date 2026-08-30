4 Armed Men Killed In Police Shootout During Security Check In Meghalaya

Four armed men were killed in an exchange of fire with police during a naka-checking operation in Meghalaya's East Garo Hills district today. Police are working to establish their identities and ascertain their criminal history.

Police were conducting naka-checking around 4 am at East Garo Hills' Songsak area when the four armed men allegedly opened fire at personnel on duty as they approached the checkpoint for inspection, sources said.

Police retaliated, and all four men sustained injuries and subsequently died.

The identities of the men were yet to be formally established. According to unconfirmed reports, the men may have had a serious criminal history or links to individuals with criminal backgrounds.

More significantly, police have confirmed that the four could be linked to an incident reported at Tapra, across the state border, on August 25.

Swapnil Pawar, Superintendent of Police, East Garo Hills, said police were first working to establish the identities of the men, after which their backgrounds would be verified. Their possible links to previous incidents would then be examined as part of the investigation.

Police are also reviewing the circumstances leading up to the encounter, including the events surrounding the opening of fire, while gathering further details about the four men and their possible links to reported crimes.

