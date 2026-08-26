'We Are The Real Trinamool': Meghalaya Party Chief Amid Crisis

The Trinamool Congress in Meghalaya is seeking to project itself as the "real TMC" at a time when the party is facing an organisational crisis and growing questions over its political relevance in the state. The party has five MLAs in the Meghalaya assembly.

Amid reports of its organisational structure weakening in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills and a wider internal crisis within the All India Trinamool Congress, Meghalaya unit president Charles Pyngrope asserted that there is no question of a "Nakli TMC" in the state.

He insisted that the party remains intact and will contest the 2028 Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters, Pyngrope said, "We do not have a Nakli TMC."

His remarks come amid the ongoing debate over the "Asli TMC" or "real Trinamool", which has emerged against the backdrop of a severe internal crisis within the All India Trinamool Congress after the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections, with competing claims over the party's political and organisational identity.

In Meghalaya, the debate assumes significance as the state unit faces questions over its support base, organisational strength and prospects ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections.

Asked whether the TMC remained acceptable to the people of Meghalaya, Pyngrope said the party would have to assess the political mood before making a definitive judgement on its electoral prospects.

He said the demand for a viable political alternative could provide the TMC an opportunity to position itself before the electorate.

The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in the state, Pyngrope said, indicating that the party is weighing its political options even as both the Congress and the ruling National People's Party (NPP) have reached out to it for support.

Explaining the party's decision not to enter the contest, Pyngrope said, "We don't have a proper face."

The development assumes significance as the by-election is expected to see the Congress, the NPP and the Voice of the People Party (VPP) in a triangular contest.

Pyngrope said candidates from both the Congress and the NPP had approached the TMC, but maintained that the party had not yet decided whether to extend its support to either side.