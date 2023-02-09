31 Arrested For Pre-Election Violence In Meghalaya

Those arrested were supporters of TMC and National People's Party. (Representational)

At least 31 supporters of the National People's Party and opposition TMC were arrested in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district for their alleged involvement in pre-poll violence earlier this week, police said on Thursday.

The arrested persons were "part of a gang" that created a ruckus at Charbatapara village in 46 Phulbari assembly constituency on Tuesday night, a police officer said.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27. Counting of votes will take place on March 2.

"We have arrested 31 people -- 16 supporters of the TMC and 15 workers of the NPP," SP Vivekanand Singh told PTI.

According to Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor, 747 polling booths have been identified as "vulnerable" and 399 as "critical".

Mr Kharkongor added that 119 companies of central forces would be deployed for the assembly polls.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)