9 UDP MLAs In Talks With BJP In Meghalaya For Likely Merger: Sources

A dramatic shift in Meghalaya's political equations is on the cards, as the Bharatiya Janata Party reportedly plans to boost its strength in the state assembly by absorbing MLAs, sources said. The twist, however, is that lawmakers from the party's ally - rather than its opponents - are allegedly gearing up to jump ship.

Meghalaya's political corridors are abuzz with speculation that as many as nine United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators are allegedly preparing to cross the political aisle and join the BJP.

UDP, like the BJP, is part of the ruling NPP-led alliance.

The BJP has just two MLAs in the 60-strong assembly, and after the political manoeuvring, its strength will enter the double figures.

The political intrigue has also deepened following the recent meeting between UDP legislators and Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. The UDP said the discussions centred on the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and other issues concerning Meghalaya. However, against the backdrop of the latest developments, the meeting has inevitably acquired a wider political significance, the sources added.

The reported move, if it materialises, could trigger a major shake-up in the assembly arithmetic and alter the balance of power within the ruling alliance.

Sources said a larger share of ministerial berths for the BJP is among the demands reportedly being discussed if the proposed realignment takes place. This is because such an arrangement could significantly alter the power-sharing equation and strengthen the BJP's bargaining position.

The speculation comes amid reports of growing discontent within the UDP, with several legislators allegedly unhappy with party president Metbah Lyngdoh, who is seen as a close confidante of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

At a recent Central Executive Committee meeting, legislators reportedly voiced their dissatisfaction with the party's leadership, with some allegedly walking out following heated exchanges, UDP sources added.

The UDP currently has 12 MLAs in the assembly. If at least eight MLAs defect, they could circumvent the anti-defection law because they would meet the two-thirds threshold. That would potentially give the BJP its largest-ever legislative footprint in Meghalaya and substantially enhance its political leverage.