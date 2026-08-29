BJP Turns Up Meme Heat On Congress, Deploys Satire In Social Media Battle

The Bharatiya Janata Party's organisational revamp has brought along with it an apparently new social media push. Since Deepak Mhaskey took over as the social media convener, the political narrative on the internet is flooded with memes, satirical and humorous posts -- all either furthering the BJP's messaging or opposing that of the Congress. The party's regional ambitions have also been accommodated, with handles of state units actively and aggressively participating in the renewed social media push.

The X accounts of several BJP state units have been quoting, tagging, and reposting each other. These messages focused on memes, satire, and humour. Clips from Bollywood and Hollywood films are being used to target the Congress and Rahul Gandhi. This coordinated campaign has resulted in a social media frenzy, making it evident that the party has opted for aggression to disseminate its narrative.

The meme fest started just days after Mhaskey replaced Amit Malviya, the BJP's social media mainstay for over 11 years. Preeti Gandhi, Shivanand Dwivedi, Alok Bhatt, and Arun Yadav were also added to the team as co-conveners to lend it more weight.

Several of the party's state unit handles are pushing the 'Dimagi Naxal' narrative, which was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They are also attempting to neutralise Rahul Gandhi's 'Smash The Patriarchy' pitch.

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Nothing New In Strategy: BJP Sources

The party's sources, however, said there is nothing new to the party's social media strategy. They said the party's core belief system has and will remain unchanged. They added that innovation can be brought about in method, but there will be no change in the system's functioning.

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The party sources further said this system has evolved over a long period of time and has become institutionalised. The social media cell is not a shadow of any individual but reflects the party's thinking, they said.

The 'Dimagi Naxal' Narrative

PM Modi used the term "Dimagi Naxals" on August 15. Following this, the Kerala Congress attacked the BJP. It was then decided that the BJP would respond aggressively to the Congress onslaughts.

To this end, a coordinated campaign was launched, deploying state units. BJP state units started reacting to and cross-sharing each other's posts. Gradually, it took the form of an organic campaign.

The BJP generally focuses on Instagram and other platforms. However, it has now decided to fully utilise X, as it doesn't want the main platform for political discourse to be undefended.

Smash The Patriarchy Push

Rahul Gandhi launched the slogan "Smash the Patriarchy" in Pune last month. To counter it, the BJP decided to expose what it calls the Congress leader's "double standards". It used memes for this political purpose.

According to BJP sources, this isn't the first time the party has adopted this strategy. In fact, the BJP has been using it for over the last 10 years. It's gaining more attention now because of the change in leadership of the social media cell.

A BJP leader said the party tailors its strategy according to the situation at hand.

This leader also believes that Amit Malviya's departure as the social media chief will diminish the party's aggression. But the party has been following certain guidelines since the inception of its social media cell, and they will continue to do so.

A key directive is that the party will not resort to below-the-belt attacks like the Congress, the leader said. The party will attack its opponents sharply through humour and satire, but there will be no indecent posts, the leader added.