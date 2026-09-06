Security Tightened In Shillong Ahead Of Vice President's Visit

Three companies of the Meghalaya police have been deployed across Shillong to maintain law and order ahead of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan's visit to the state, Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said, after tyres were burnt at four locations in the city on Saturday night.

The incidents were reported at Motphran, Malki Point, Don Bosco and near Wok Restaurant in Laitumkhrah.

Syiem confirmed the incidents, saying, "Tyres were burnt on the road at four places. Two-and-a-half companies of state police are put in place for maintenance of law and order."

Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Meghalaya on September 7 and 8, during which he will lay the foundation stones for five major infrastructure projects with a combined cost of Rs 1,010.95 crore.

The projects are spread across water supply, road connectivity, power and healthcare.

The largest of the projects is Phase II (Part A) of the New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, estimated at Rs 850.58 crore. The project seeks to establish a modern, city-scale network for New Shillong City and surrounding areas that will supply safe drinking water.

Designed to serve around 4.34 lakh people and approximately 86,900 households at full development, the scheme will introduce Meghalaya's first city-scale smart metering and volumetric water billing system.

The second project is a 110-metre major bridge over the Umngot River on the Jongksha-Kharang-Dienglieng-Nongjrong-Moodymmai-Wahiajer road, at a cost of Rs 21.86 crore.

The third project is the 13.50-km road from Umsen to Barapathar via Pilangku-A, Jyrmang, Chibra and Mawiong, with a project cost of Rs 56.01 crore. The all-weather road will connect villages across Jirang and Umling blocks in Ri-Bhoi and provide a shorter interstate link with Assam.

The fourth project is a 30-bedded AYUSH facility at Shillong Civil Hospital, estimated at Rs 10 crore, which will expand access to Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, Panchakarma therapy, physiotherapy, rehabilitation and inpatient care.

The fifth project is the 2x50 MVA, 132/33 kV substation at Mawkhanu, along with a 132 kV double-circuit Saisiej-Mawkhanu transmission line and GIS bay at Saisiej, costing Rs 72.50 crore.

Radhakrishnan's visit is part of a wider tour of the Northeast.

According to an official statement, he is scheduled to visit Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh from September 6 to 9.