Foreigner Praises Mumbai's Greenery, Says Air Feels Surprisingly Fresh

Mumbai is often associated with busy streets, traffic and air pollution, but a family living in the city has shared a different view. Instagram user Touko recently praised Mumbai's greenery and said the air felt surprisingly fresh. He also highlighted the efforts of workers who help keep the city clean, maintain public spaces and care for its greenery.

Sharing his experience on Instagram, Touko asked people whether the greenery around him matched their expectations of Mumbai. He said that the city looked green and the air felt surprisingly fresh on that day.

Touko explained that his family comes from Finland and lives in Mumbai. He said they wanted to highlight the amount of work involved in taking care of such a large city.

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According to him, they regularly see streets being cleaned, workers maintaining public spaces, greenery being cared for, and people making improvements across the city.

While praising the city's greenery, Touko also acknowledged that Mumbai continues to face challenges, including air pollution, traffic and inequality.

He explained that one beautiful day does not mean these problems have disappeared. However, he believes that the efforts of people working every day to make Mumbai cleaner, greener and more comfortable to live in should not be overlooked.

His message highlighted the importance of recognising the people who work to improve the city and its surroundings.

His post offered a personal view of Mumbai, focusing not only on its challenges but also on its greenery, the work of its people and the experience of living there with his family.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "You're living in one of the best cities in India."

Another user noted, "People from outside have a better perspective and look at things with a fresh mindset."

"Thanks for loving Mumbai so much," added a third user.

A fourth user commented, "This is such a heartwarming reel about my city."