'Feeling Quite Disconnected': NRI Woman In Canada Contemplates Returning To India

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) woman living in Canada has stirred a social media debate after sharing that she was contemplating returning to the country. The woman in her 30s said she was feeling 'quite disconnected' in Canada despite having lived there since her teenage years.

"I grew up in India and moved to Canada with my family in my teens. I went to school here, built a career, and in many ways life has been good. Lately, though, I've been feeling quite disconnected," the woman wrote in a Reddit post.

The NRI highlighted that although she had a stable job and made decent money, she could not "fully gel" with the Canadian culture.

"A lot of professional interactions feel performative or surface-level. As many of my friends have gotten married and settled into family life, it's also become harder to build a new circle of like-minded friends."

The NRI sought the internet's advice, asking those who are in a similar situation and whether she should return to India despite the problems back home or remain in Canada.

"I've been wondering whether moving back to India might help. I grew up in North India, and I'm curious whether being closer to that culture might give me a sense of connection that I feel I'm missing," she said.

"I'm also unsure what it's like for single women, given the continued emphasis on traditional family structures. I'd really appreciate any advice or perspectives from people who've navigated similar questions."

Check The Viral Post Here:

Also Read | IIT Hyderabad Graduate Reveals Work Culture Difference In India And Japan: 'Can Switch Off Here'

'Trial Run'

As the post gained traction, social media users came up with different perspectives on how to deal with the situation.

"You should do a trial run first. Take an extended vacation, say multiple weeks, and spend time in a city you want to settle down before making up your mind," said one user, while another added: "My recommendation, don't even think about moving. You don't currently appreciate what you have. You just need to find a set of friends with common interest and do some volunteering work."

A third commented: "Grass is greener. Life is a grind in general. Find a way to enjoy a free, lawful, safe country where you live now. Everything else is noise, hallucinations and mirages."

A fourth said: "I believe in getting best of both the worlds so you can have work from Canada but live in india or other Asian countries on rotation basis."