Fasting Rules For Janmashtami 2024: Types, Restrictions And How To Break The Fast

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with fervour in Mathura and Vrindavan.

Janmashtami is a significant festival for Hindus that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is celebrated on the eighth day of the dark fortnight of the month of Bhadrapada, which is usually in August or September. This year, the festival (Janmashtami 2024) will be celebrated on August 26 (Monday). It is a combination of two words - Janma (birth) and Ashtami (the eighth day of the month, as per Hindu calendar). Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of fervour, especially in Mathura, where Krishna was born and neighbouring Vrindavan, where he spent his early childhood.

One of the important aspect of Janmashtami is fasting, which is seen as a way to purify the body and mind. The fasting rules vary depending on regional customs and personal practices, but they are all centred on devotion and reverence.

Types of fasts

On Janmashtami, devotees typically observe two main types of fasts: Nirjala (without water) and Phalahar (fruit and milk-based diet).

Nirjala Fast: This is the most stringent form of fasting where devotees abstain from both food and water throughout the day. The fast is broken only at midnight, the believed time of Krishna's birth, after offering prayers and aarti.

This is the most stringent form of fasting where devotees abstain from both food and water throughout the day. The fast is broken only at midnight, the believed time of Krishna's birth, after offering prayers and aarti. Phalahar Fast: For those who cannot observe the Nirjala fast, the Phalahar fast allows the consumption of fruits, milk and water. Devotees refrain from consuming grains, legumes and certain vegetables like onions and garlic, adhering to a Sattvic (pure) diet.

Dietary restrictions

During Janmashtami fasting, there are specific food items that are commonly avoided. Devotees steer clear of grains, pulses, rice and salt. Instead, they consume non-cereal foods like buckwheat flour (kuttu ka atta), amaranth flour (rajgira ka atta), and water chestnut flour (singhare ka atta). Rock salt (sendha namak) is used instead of regular table salt.

Permissible Foods

Fresh fruits like bananas, apples and pomegranates

Dairy products like milk, yogurt, paneer and butter

Root vegetables such as potatoes and sweet potatoes, often used in dishes like vrat (another Hindi term for fasting) ke aloo

Nuts and seeds, which provide energy and nutrients during the fast

Rituals and breaking the fast

Fasting on Janmashtami is typically accompanied by day-long prayers, bhajans and recitations of the Bhagavad Gita or Krishna Leela. Many devotees visit temples, where the birth of Krishna is celebrated with great fervour.

The fast is traditionally broken at midnight after the symbolic birth of Lord Krishna. The ritual of breaking the fast involves offering the prepared food to Krishna, followed by partaking in the Prasad. Devotees believe that fasting and performing these rituals with sincerity and devotion brings them closer to Lord Krishna, seeking his blessings for prosperity and spiritual growth.