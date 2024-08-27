Anand Mahindra Shares 'Mantras' For Success Inspired By Dahi Handi Festivities. See Post

The post has accumulated more than 167,000 views and over 13,000 likes.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, known for his influential presence on the internet, never ceases to amaze us with his social media posts. He often shares fascinating and inspirational stories, videos and pictures that pique the interest of his 11.2 million followers. This time, the industrialist shared three "Cs" that he derived from the 'Dahi Handi' tradition on the occasion of Janmashtami. In his post, Mr Mahindra shared a striking image of the Dahi Handi celebrations, with the camera angle making it seem like they are reaching for an aeroplane flying overhead. With this, the Mahindra Group Chairman also introduced the concept of "3Cs" - conviction, commitment and collaboration, which are essential for building human pyramids and overcoming life's challenges.

"Today is #Janmashtami and I wish you all great happiness on this occasion. Tomorrow is #DahiHandi but I choose to share this image today because the Conviction, Commitment and Collaboration that is vital in making these human pyramids, is my #MondayMotivation. Whatever your calling in life, these three 'Cs' are mantras that provide a higher probability of success," Mr Mahindra wrote on X on Monday.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 167,000 views and over 13,000 likes. Many X users reacted to the post in the comments section.

"What a wonderful connection to make! The image of a human pyramid formed during Dahi Handi celebrations is a perfect representation of the power of Conviction, Commitment, and Collaboration. These three 'Cs' are indeed essential for achieving success in any field or endeavor. Conviction gives us the confidence to pursue our goals, Commitment drives us to work towards them with dedication, and Collaboration allows us to tap into the strengths and skills of others to achieve something greater together," wrote one user.

"Conviction, Commitment, and Collaboration are indeed powerful principles that drive success in every aspect of life. Let's embrace these values as we celebrate #Janmashtami and beyond," commented another.

"The message of conviction, commitment, and collaboration is truly inspiring. Here's to embracing these principles in all that we do!" said a third user. "Dahi Handi, highlights how teamwork, innovation and resilience are crucial in overcoming challenges and reaching new heights. It also fosters a culture of inclusivity and continuous improvement," added a fourth user.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. A key component of the festivities surrounding Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi, which is being celebrated today. This festival consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi and butter (makhan). Then a bunch of individuals form human pyramids and attempt to reach and break the earthen pot.

Dahi Handi is most famous in the state of Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala there. It's a challenging activity that requires teamwork, coordination and balance. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.