'Rajma Rice For Rs 400, Flight Delay': Reddit User Shares 'Worst' Experience At Delhi Airport

An internet user who was about to board his flight from Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 said he had the "worst flight experience" of his life due to the exorbitant food prices and the flight delay. The user took to Reddit and shared that he reached the airport early to access the lounge, however, that was under renovation. The user then decided to eat at one of the food stalls but noticed that food items were "crazy overpriced."

"I arrived at T3 terminal of Delhi airport to catch my flight which was scheduled for 10:30 am. I arrived early hoping to use the lounge but guess what, the lounge is under renovation now so there's no way to access it. But still that's not too bad right? I could just eat in one of the food store?" the Redditor said.

"Here's the thing still, there are only 3 food stores in the entire terminal and which are crazy overpriced, let me share some example of the menu. Tea - Rs 200 Coffee - Rs 300 Rajma Rice - Rs 400 (quantity is smaller than your smallest bowl at home ) Burger - Rs 300 ( this was the cheapest btw ) Mendu Vada - Rs 300 (for three pieces)," they wrote. Adding to this, there was not enough place to sit and eat near the food stores.

Regarding his flight, the user said that there was a one-hour delay on his SpiceJet flight. However, there was still a 30-minute wait for the plane to take off even after the passengers boarded. The Redditor then said that the passengers were asked to disembark from the flight around 12:30 pm and it was rescheduled to take off at 2:45 pm.

"Then things got even crazier, after the flight arrived at the airport and we all started boarding the plane by 11:30am , and successfully finished boarding by 12:00 noon. Though the flight still didn't take off, the hostesses kept saying that we are waiting for confirmation before taking off and kept stalling for the next 30 mins. And finally at 12:30pm we are suddenly now request get off the flight and the got a offical update that the flight is delayed and new take off time is now 2:45pm," they said on Reddit.

The user corrected their post and said that they were flying from Terminal 1. Later, in an update, the user said that the flight crew informed that the plane was "missing some parts and another flight is supposed to deliver it. The delivery flight should arrive at 2:30pm."

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions from social media users.

A person wrote, "Are you travelling for the 1st time? These are pretty common rates at airports. T3 has a huge variety of food options, so you must have skipped that section and moved near your gate."

"The reason your flight got delayed is because they are combining passengers from two different flights to cut costs when one flight doesn't get fully booked. Therefore, it's better not to book with SpiceJet," another said.

A third user said, "You should bring food from home instead of crying about food prices at the airport. Airport food is expensive all over the world. It's like coming to the beach and crying about sand."

"Food at the airports are rightly priced, the shops are rented and its rent is too high, so the food you buy is also costly, this applies to all the airports even outside India, shops at airport don't run for charity, they need to earn profit and and pay salary to the employees and feed their families, electricity, water, logistics cost etc," commented a Reddit user.