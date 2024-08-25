Janmashtami 2024: Date, Time And Significance Of Dahi Handi Festival

Dahi Handi 2024: It is famous in Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala there.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. The day is also known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi. This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, Monday. The day falls on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada. Places like Mathura and Vrindavan witness special celebrations on the occasion.

Dahi Handi

A key component of the festivities surrounding Krishna Janmashtami is Dahi Handi. While the primary Janmashtami festivities will occur on August 26, the Dahi Handi celebrations will be held on August 27. It consists of an earthen pot (handi) hung at a height, filled with ghee, sweets, almonds, dahi and butter (makhan). Then a bunch of individuals form human pyramids and attempt to reach and break the earthen pot. This tradition is observed one day following Krishna Janmashtami.

It's most famous in the state of Maharashtra and is also known as Gopalakala there. It's a challenging activity that requires teamwork, coordination and balance. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi Timings

The Ashtami Tithi (the eighth lunar day) begins at 3:3 am on August 26 and ends at 2:1 am on August 27.

History And Significance

Dahi Handi shows how Lord Krishna lived his life. According to folklore, he loved butter and curd as a child. He would even steal stuff from his neighbours' homes. As a result, he is frequently referred to as "maakhan chor".

Yashoda, his mother, felt irritated by his attitude. She then advised hanging the butter, curd, and milk high enough so that the young Krishna could not reach them. To collect the butter, Krishna and his friends would build human pyramids. From there, they would proceed to divide the butter among themselves and enjoy it.

Since then, this custom has developed into a significant aspect of Indian culture, especially around the Janmashtami.

The Dahi Handi event represents strength, coordination, teamwork, and focus. There can be nine tiers in a pyramid, with strong individuals at the base who can support the weight of the rest. It also serves as a reminder of Lord Krishna's mischievous and playful nature, bringing joy and happiness to the festivities.