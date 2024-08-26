Janmashtami 2024: Unique Ways To Decorate Temple At Your Home

Janmashtami 2024 Decoration Idea: People can use artificial or natural flowers to decorate the jhula.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. This year, Krishna Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 26. The day falls on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada. Places like Mathura and Vrindavan witness special celebrations on the occasion.

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Devotees organise kirtan, and chant the Lord's name. Many devotees decorate the deity of Lord Krishna. Incense sticks are lighted, scriptures are read, and many people even fast all day. Many delicious food dishes are also prepared on the occasion.

In case you are wondering how to decorate Lord Krishna's temple or jhula, here are some unique suggestions:

Flowers

Flowers are a part of every celebration. You can choose either fresh or artificial flowers to give the environment a special burst of colour and a wonderful aroma. Marigolds, rose petals, and other vibrant coloured flowers can be used. These will help you brighten the surroundings and create a perfect colour combination.

Peacock Feathers

Feathers from a peacock are thought to have been an accessory worn by Lord Krishna. These might add a little something special to your Janmashtami decor. The swing (jhula) can also be adorned with peacock feathers.

Balloons

Children love balloons, and they may provide some fun to your decor. Considering that the event honours Lord Krishna's birthday, you can incorporate multicoloured balloons in your house or around the mandir.

Rangoli

Rangoli decorations for Janmashtami puja are always a good idea. Vibrant colours and flowers can be used to make both basic and complex designs in front of the temple area, various entrances, or close to the entry point.

Makhan Matki

A key component of the festivities surrounding Krishna Janmashtami is Makhan Matki (an earthen pot with butter). Take a pot and paint it in bright colours. Additionally, you can adorn it with glitter and decorative stationery. You can also place a flute with the pot. Put the matki in your temple after filling it with makhan. This will be one of the most unique decorations.

