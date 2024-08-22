Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Rituals And Celebrations

Janmashtami 2024: Krishna is revered as the god of compassion, love, and kindness.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. The day is also known as Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi.

This year, Krishna Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 26, Monday. The day falls on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha or the eighth day of the month of Bhadrapada. According to Hindu epics, Krishna was born at midnight in a prison in modern-day Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva. Lord Krishna is revered as the god of compassion, love, and kindness. He is also known for playing mischievous pranks and performing miracles with his supreme powers.

History

It is said that the brother of Queen Devaki, Kansa, had heard a prophecy that her eighth son would be the reason for his death. When Kansa learned of this, he killed each of the six children of Devaki and her husband Vasudev and threw them both in jail. Kansa attempted to kill Krishna, but before he could, Krishna was safely sent out of the dark dungeon. King Vasudeva crossed the Yamuna River with him over his head in a basket and placed him in the care of his friends Yashoda and Nanda in Vrindavan, who crossed the Yamuna River with him over his head in a basket.

The prophecy stated that their eighth "son" would be the reason for Kansa's demise, so Vasudev came back carrying their daughter, who was born on the same day, to show her to King Kansa in the hopes that he wouldn't hurt her. However, he flung the baby girl up against a rock. Rather than suffering any injury, she rose to the air taking the form of Goddess Durga and warning him about his death.

Once Krishna grew up, he killed Kansaa, fulfilled the prophecy and freed the community from Kansa's brutal tyranny. The love, warmth, and beauty that Lord Krishna embodies are celebrated on the day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Celebrations and Rituals

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. Devotees organise kirtan, and chant the Lord's name. Many devotees decorate the deity of Lord Krishna. Incense sticks are lighted, scriptures are read, and many people even fast all day. Many delicious food dishes are also prepared on the occasion.

On the day of Krishna Janmashtami, devotees perform the Nishita puja around midnight. Devotees offer Krishna's favourite maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to the idols after marking his birth at midnight. Since Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the puja for him is performed in Nishita Kaal.

In several states, Dahi Handi is also organised where people make a human pyramid and smash an earthen pot filled with butter and curd and hung at a height.