Janmashtami 2023: History And Significance Of Dahi Handi Festival

Dahi Handi events are an integral part of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. It's most famous in the state of Maharashtra. During this festival, a group of young people form a human pyramid to reach and break a pot filled with dahi hanging high above the ground. This pot is called handi.

Lord Krishna is known for his love of butter and dahi. So, Dahi Handi events are held on Krishna Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Participants in the Dahi Handi competitions work together to build a strong human pyramid while a person in the group climbs to the top to reach the Handi. It's a challenging activity that requires teamwork, coordination and balance. The breaking of the Handi symbolises the playful and mischievous nature of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi 2023 Date:

Lord Krishna was born on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month Bhadrapada under the Rohini Nakshatra (star). This year brings a unique astrological combination as the Ashtami Tithi spans over two days on September 6 and 7. There is confusion over the correct date to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami.

The Ashtami Tithi (the eighth lunar day) begins at 3:37 pm on September 6 and ends at 4:14 pm on September 7. Simultaneously, the Rohini Nakshatra will prevail from 9:20 am on September 6 to 10:25 am on September 7. Because of this alignment, Janmashtami will be celebrated on both September 6 and 7. While the primary Janmashtami festivities occur on September 6, the traditional Dahi Handi celebrations will be held on September 7.

History And Significance Of Dahi Handi Festival:

According to Hindu mythology, young Krishna and his friends would form human pyramids to reach pots of dahi and butter that were hung high to keep them out of their reach. This tradition eventually evolved into the modern-day Dahi Handi festival.

The significance of Dahi Handi extends beyond just fun and games. It symbolises unity, teamwork, and the spirit of cooperation, as participants work together to form the human pyramid. It also serves as a reminder of Lord Krishna's mischievous and playful nature, bringing joy and happiness to the festivities.