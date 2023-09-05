Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Why It Is Celebrated, Its History And Rituals

Krishna Janmashtami significance: Janmashtami will be celebrated on September 6 and 7 this year.

Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most popular festivals widely celebrated by Hindus across India and other countries. The day, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanthi, marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. Born in a dungeon in present-day Mathura in Uttar Pradesh at midnight to Queen Devaki and King Vasudeva, Krishna is described in Hindu epics as the god of love, tenderness, and compassion. He is also known for playing mischievous pranks and performing miracles with his supreme powers.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on both the 6th and 7th of September.

History and significance of Krishna Janmashtami

As per belief, Kansa, brother of Queen Devaki, heard a prophecy that her eighth son would be the reason for his death. Upon hearing this, Kansa threw both Devaki and her husband Vasudev in prison and one by one killed all of their six children. Kansa tried to eliminate Krishna but before he could do that, Krishna was safely sent out of the dark dungeon. King Vasudeva crossed the Yamuna River carrying Krishna over his head in a basket and left him in the care of his friends Yashoda and Nanda in Vrindavan.

Vasudev returned with their girl child born on the same day to present her to King Kansa in the hope that he wouldn't harm her since the prophecy said that their eighth 'son' would be the cause of Kansa's death. However, he threw the little girl against a rock. Instead of getting harmed she rose to the air taking the form of Goddess Durga and warning him about his death.

Krishna then grew up and killed Kansa, thus fulfilling the prophecy and saving the town from the merciless rule of Kansa. The day of Krishna Janmashtami celebrates the love, warmth, and beauty that Lord Krishna represents.

Rituals and Celebrations

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewelry, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. People also decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli and observe ritualistic fasts. While a section of people observe 'nirjala vrat' until midnight, considered the birth time of Lord Krishna, some eat light, sattvik meals throughout the day. Since Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the puja for him is performed in Nishita Kaal. Devotees offer Krishna's favourite maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to the idols after marking his birth at midnight.

In temples, festivities begin before dawn and extend all day until midnight, the time when Lord Krishna was born. Devotees organise kirtan, and chant the Lord's name.

Dahi Handi is also organized where people make a human pyramid and smash an earthen pot filled with butter and curd and hung at a height.