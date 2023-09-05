5 Famous Lord Krishna Temples To Visit This Janmashtami

Janmashtami 2023: There are several famous temples in India that look mesmerizing on Janmashtami.

The festival of Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most revered gods in Hinduism. It is celebrated on the ashtami or eighth day of the dark fortnight in the Hindu calendar month of Bhadrapada. This year, Janmashtami will be observed on September 6.

Devotees perform puja for Lord Krishna, who is considered to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Since Lord Krishna is believed to have been born at midnight, the puja on Janmashtami is performed around midnight.

Other rituals on Janmashtami involve visiting Krishna temples and offering prayers. There are several famous temples in India that look mesmerizing on Janmashtami. Below we have compiled a few for you.

Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

Mathura's Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple is built around the prison cell where Lord Krishna's parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, were believed to have been held captive by his uncle Kansa. The complex has other temples devoted to Lord Krishna that are decked up and illuminated on Janmashtami. It also witnesses heavy footfall on other occasions such as Diwali, Basant Panchami, and Holi.

Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh

Banke Bihari temple is among the most famous temples of Lord Krishna. It is also one of the seven temples of the Thakur of Vrindavan. Devotees can witness mangala aarti at Banke Bihari on the day of Janmashtami. The darshan begins around 2 am and last till 6 am the next day.

Dwarkadish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat

Also known as Jagat Mandir, the Dwarkadish Temple is believed to have been established by Lord Krishna's great-grandson, Vajranabh, more than 2,500 years ago. It is situated atop a small hill and can be reached by climbing over 50 steps. Janmashtami is the best time to visit the temple which sees grand celebrations on the festival.

Sri Krishna Temple in Udupi, Karnataka

Sri Krishna Temple is a famous pilgrimage in southern India. It is believed to be home to one of the most beautiful idols of Lord Krishna, which is adorned on Janmashtami. Devotees cannot see the idol directly but through the Navagraha Kitiki or a window with nine holes.

Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, Kerala

The Sree Krishna Temple in Kerala is often referred to as the Dwarka of South India. It is counted among the most revered pilgrimages in the country. The central shrine here is believed to have been rebuilt in 1638 CE. The temple is beautified and witnesses a huge footfall on Janmashtami.