Janmashtami 2023: Planning To Dress Up Your Child As Lord Krishna? Here Are Some Ideas

A few costume ideas to dress your child like Lord Krishna (File)

Janmashtami will be observed on September 6 and 7. Devotees mark the birth of Lord Krishna, and observe a day-long fast, and pray for the well-being of their loved ones.

School and housing societies organise events and competitions to celebrate the auspicious occasion. Parents also help their children dress up as Lord Krishna or Radha. If you are also among them and have been wondering how to dress your kid, you have landed at the right spot. We have pulled together a few costume ideas that will help your kid dress up like Lord Krishna:

Yellow dhoti

Yellow is considered Lord Krishna's favourite colour. You can pick a ready-to-wear dhoti for your little one and team it with a pair of white kurta.

Simple kurta set

You can also pick a white kurta-pyjama set for your little one. Nothing can beat the charm of a white outfit. Don't you agree?

Accessories

A subtle beaded necklace with multiple layers will look perfect on a kurta. Don't miss the mukut (crown) is yet another part of the attire. You can find multiple options in the market. Either pick the one in gold colour or the glittery one that is highlighted with beads.

Peacock feather

A Janmashtami special outfit is incomplete without a peacock feather. If you are going with just a head accessory, tuck it under a headband.

Butter pot (Makhan)

Lord Krishna's love for butter is known to all. He even got the name “Makhan Chor”. Highlighting this in your kid's costume, you can get a plastic pot and decorate it with stones.

One for Radha

Pick a cute lehenga choli for your Radha and make the day a memorable affair. For accessories, you can pick a beaded necklace and peacock feather.