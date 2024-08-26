In Pics: Janmashtami Celebrations Across The Country

The Birla Temple in Delhi was illuminated with lights on the eve of the Krishna Janmashtami.

People across the country are celebrating 'Janmashtami' today, which is the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Devotees flocked to temples from the morning, which were decked up with colourful floral decorations and lights.

Here are some glimpses of how people are immersed in Janmashtami celebrations across the country:

The Mangarh Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh was lit up on the eve of Janmashtami.

Photo Credit: ANI

Artists performed during a programme at the Krishna Janmasthan Temple in Mathura.

Photo Credit: ANI

A procession at Shri Laxmi Narayan Temple (Birla Mandir) in New Delhi had artists celebrating Janmashtami, being dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha.

Photo Credit: ANI

People were spotted with idols of Shri Krishna, in Nagpur.

Photo Credit: ANI

Several devotees gathered at the ISKCON temple in Hyderabad for darshan.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from X/@ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and performed aarti Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura.

Photo Credit: Screengrab from X/@ANI

Several political leaders from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have extended their warm greetings on the occasion.