Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Why Krishna Janmashtami Is Celebrated

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated in India to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Krishna was born in Mathura on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This auspicious festival is now popular across the world. Krishna's birth symbolises the triumph of good over evil as he killed King Kansa, freeing the world from his tyranny. Krishna's life and teachings focus on the importance of love, compassion and selfless service.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: The Birth Story Of Krishna

Lord Krishna was born to Devaki and Vasudeva in a prison cell in Mathura. King Kansa, who was Devaki's brother, had imprisoned his parents and killed their first six children because of a prophecy that the eighth child would be his downfall.

Krishna's birth was marked by miracles, including sleeping prison guards, broken chains and open gates, allowing Vasudeva to take Krishna to safety. Vasudeva carried Krishna across the raging River Yamuna to Gokul, where he was raised by Nanda and Yashoda.

Krishna Janmashtami 2025: Celebrations

The devotees observe fasts, sing devotional songs and worship Krishna's idol or image. Krishna's birth is celebrated at midnight. In some regions, young men form human pyramids to break a pot filled with curd (dahi), symbolising Krishna's love for the same.

Idols of baby Krishna are bathed, dressed and placed in cradles. Dramas and dances, Rasa Lila and Krishna Leela, depicting Krishna's youthful pastimes, are performed.