Janmashtami 2025: How Is Krishnashtami Celebrated In Mathura And Vrindavan

Janmashtami is celebrated with utmost joy and fervour by the devotees of Lord Krishna. The day, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. He is believed to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is revered across India. This year, Krishna Janmashtami falls on August 16, Saturday. On this day, devotees observe a fast and seek blessings for the well-being of their family. While this festival is joyously observed across the globe, the celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special charm, as these two holy cities are deeply intertwined with the birth and early life of Krishna.

Now, as Krishna Janmashtami is just around the corner, here's how the festival is celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan.

The festivities for Janmashtami in Mathura and Vrindavan kick off ten days before the main event with a series of vibrant cultural and religious activities. The temples in these cities come alive with intricate flower arrangements, dazzling lights and vibrant fabrics. Events like Rasleelas, Bhajans, Kirtans, and Pravachans take the centre stage.

Then, as Janmashtami draws near, devotees flock to the Krishna temples on the eve of the festival, especially the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Mathura. These temples are deeply associated with Krishna's birth. So, on the occasion of Krishnashtami, these temples are beautifully decorated with enchanting floral arrangements and lighting.

The highlight of Janmashtami is the abhishek ritual, performed at the exact moment of Krishna's birth at midnight. During this ceremony, the idol of Krishna is bathed in milk, yoghurt, honey and water. The ritual is accompanied by the sound of conch shells, ringing bells, and the chanting of Vedic hymns. Following the ceremony, devotees present 56 different food items, known as 'chappan bhog', to Krishna as a gesture of love and devotion. This offering is later distributed as prasad to the worshippers.

Also Read | Krishna Janmashtami 2025 Date And Time: All About Significance, Celebrations And Shubh Muhurat

Another highlight of Janmashtami celebrations in Vrindavan and Mathura is the Dahi Handi event, which is inspired by Krishna's childhood antics of stealing butter from earthen pots hung high by his mother, Yashoda, and other neighbouring women. In this activity, groups of young men build human pyramids to reach and break a pot that is hanging from a height and contains yoghurt and butter. The event is a lively celebration of loyalty, bravery, and teamwork.

The day after Janmashtami is celebrated as Nandotsav. This day commemorates the joyous occasion when Krishna's foster father, Nanda Baba, distributed gifts and sweets to everyone in Gokul to rejoice in Krishna's birth. On this day, devotees visit Nandgaon, the birthplace of Nanda Baba, to offer prayers and make donations to the needy.

Janmashtami celebrations across the globe

On this day, devotees observe fast, wear traditional clothes, bathe and decorate Lord Krishna's idols in new clothes and jewellery, and seek blessings for the well-being of their families. People also decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli and observe ritualistic fasts. While a section of people observe 'nirjala vrat' until midnight, considered the birth time of Lord Krishna, some eat light, sattvik meals throughout the day. Since Lord Krishna was born at midnight, the puja for him is performed in Nishita Kaal. Devotees offer Krishna's favourite maakhan (white butter), milk, and curd to the idols after marking his birth at midnight.

In temples, festivities begin before dawn and extend all day until midnight, the time when Lord Krishna was born. Devotees organise kirtan and chant the Lord's name.