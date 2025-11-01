Former Oracle Employee's Bold Move From Corporate Life To Falooda Chain Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man's remarkable career pivot is going viral on social media, inspiring thousands with his story of passion, risk, and success. Pradeep Kannan, who once used to work at Oracle India, revealed in a viral X post how he left behind a secure corporate life to pursue his love for desserts-a decision that has now grown into a thriving business spanning India and Dubai.

Pradeep Kannan explained that he once had what most people would call the "perfect 9-to-5 life", a good salary, and a stable career. Yet, he felt something wasn't right. In 2019, he took a bold step, leaving his high-paying job in Bengaluru to return to his hometown of Karur, Tamil Nadu, and start selling Falooda ice cream, despite those around him considering it strange or impractical.

Kannan shared that people thought he had lost his mind and laughed when he left his comfortable corporate life. However, this small-town endeavour turned into an inspiring entrepreneurial journey. Six years later, his humble Falooda Shop has grown into a successful chain with over 18 outlets in India and Dubai.

Kannan further explained that he is now working on "building India's next aspiring D2C ice cream brand publicly," demonstrating how passion and persistent effort can take a person to great heights.

In his viral post, he shared his journey, from small-town dreams to an air-conditioned office, then a franchise kitchen, and finally to global shelves. The post garnered thousands of views and hundreds of responses, including praise, curiosity, and business inquiries.

Check out the post here:

People laughed at me for leaving my job.



I had the perfect 9-5.



• Operations Head at Oracle India

• Good salary

• Beautiful family



Society said: You're settled.



But something inside me wasn't.



So in 2019, I did the unthinkable.



I left Bangalore and moved back to



Karur… pic.twitter.com/4KmeK2cvjP — Pradeep Kannan (@Pradeepkannanj) October 31, 2025

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the journey of the man. One user commented, "Amazing Pradeep. Good luck. Where at Karur is your shop at? Will be happy to visit."

Another user noted, " Inspiring journey, indeed! Keep it up best wishes."

"This is so inspiring, it take courage to come out of comfort zone and do something different. Happy to see success," added a third user.